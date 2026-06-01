  1. Politics
Jun 1, 2026, 8:17 PM

Araghchi, Pakistani officials hold phone call

Araghchi, Pakistani officials hold phone call

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations on Monday with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, as well as Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

During the calls, the parties exchanged views on the current regional situation and reviewed developments affecting regional peace and stability.

Earlier in the day, Araghchi also addressed the issue of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States in a post on X, stressing that "For immediate attention: The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon." 

As part of his continued diplomatic efforts, the Iranian foreign minister also held separate phone discussions with the foreign ministers of Belgium, France, Turkey, and Qatar regarding regional developments and the continuation of Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

MNA

News ID 244971

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