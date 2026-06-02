How did Iran stop Israel's attack on Beirut?

In the fast-paced developments of West Asia, sometimes a brief event can reveal a major reality. The story of the Zionist regime's threat of a large-scale attack on Beirut's southern suburbs and its sudden retreat following Iran's warnings is one such event, an incident that once again showed that war-mongering actors such as the United States and the Zionist regime respond, above all else, to the language of power, deterrence, and cost imposition.

In recent hours, the Zionist regime, intensifying its threats against Lebanon, called on residents of certain areas in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate their homes, and Israeli media reported readiness to carry out a large-scale attack. The atmosphere in the region was rapidly moving toward a new confrontation, and many observers expected Tel Aviv to once again ignite the flames of war in Lebanon.

But just when everything seemed set for a new attack to begin, the equation suddenly changed. The phone call between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, and then the release of news about the operation being halted, raised an important question for the public: What happened that caused a decision of this magnitude to change within a few hours?

The answer must be sought in the clear and explicit messages sent by Iran. Tehran made it unmistakably clear that the existing ceasefire is not confined to a single front and that any action against Lebanon could be considered a violation of existing agreements. At the same time, military warnings were also conveyed, warnings that indicated any new aggression would not be without cost and that the scope of responses could extend beyond Tel Aviv's initial calculations.

This reveals an important reality. Contrary to the image that Western media sometimes present of the United States and the Zionist regime, the decision-makers of these two actors operate not on the basis of moral principles, international law, or humanitarian considerations, but on a cost-benefit calculation. They launch attacks when they believe the other side lacks the capability or will to respond, and they retreat when they seriously assess the likelihood of incurring heavy costs.

A look at the history of developments in the region confirms this same pattern. From Lebanon to Gaza, from Syria to Iraq, whenever there has been a power vacuum or a weakness in deterrence, the war machines of the United States and the Zionist regime have become more active.

But whenever they have faced effective resistance, retaliatory capability, and the will to confront, they have changed their calculations. In other words, what prevents war is not diplomatic promises, but the fear of the costs of war.

Trump's recent behavior can also be analyzed within this same framework. A president who has repeatedly spoken of a policy of "peace through strength" believes in the logic of power more than perhaps any other politician. In the international arena, he has repeatedly shown that he sees negotiation not as a tool for mutual understanding, but as a tool for imposing will. From this perspective, it is natural that he would only step back from escalating tensions when he sees a deterrent power facing him.

On the other hand, Benjamin Netanyahu has also repeatedly attempted in recent years to turn foreign crises into a tool for solving domestic problems. The prime minister of the Zionist regime knows full well that war and insecurity can divert public attention from domestic political, security, and social crises. Nevertheless, even he is forced to retreat when he seriously sees the possibility of the conflict widening and costs increasing.

For this reason, the halting of the attack on Beirut cannot be attributed solely to mediation or diplomatic contacts. Diplomacy is effective when it is backed by power. Experience has shown that negotiation without power leads, at best, to hollow promises and, at worst, encourages the other side to increase pressure and make greater demands. What proved effective in the recent incident was the understanding by Washington and Tel Aviv that continuing along that path could bring consequences beyond their expectations.

This event also carries an important message for Lebanon. The Lebanese government has, in recent years, repeatedly tried to prevent Zionist regime aggressions through diplomatic mechanisms and international mediation. But experience shows that guaranteeing national security is not possible solely by relying on foreign promises.

Great powers defend the rights of countries when their interests dictate it, and when other interests are at stake, they ignore even the most blatant acts of aggression.

Therefore, what guarantees Lebanon's security is not international statements or guarantees from foreign powers, but the creation and maintenance of a deterrence equation, an equation in which the enemy reaches the conclusion that the cost of aggression will outweigh its benefits. Only under such conditions does the likelihood of war diminish and lasting stability take shape.

The incident in Beirut's southern suburbs proved once again that in the turbulent environment of West Asia, power remains the most important variable determining actors' behavior. The retreat of Trump and Netanyahu from an attack that had advanced to the brink of execution was not the result of a sudden change in their views on peace and stability, but the product of a change in their calculations regarding the costs of military action.

The main lesson of this event is clear: in facing actors with a long record of war-mongering, occupation, and violating international law, relying on good faith is not enough. What can prevent the outbreak of war is creating balance, demonstrating resolve, and maintaining deterrence power.

The Beirut experience once again showed that when the cost of aggression rises, even the most hardline politicians are forced to retreat, because ultimately, they understand the language of power better than any other language.

MNA