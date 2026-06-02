"They Were Angels" ceremony to be held in Tehran

Commemorating the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression

This event is organized by the Habilian Association (Iranian Families of Terrorism Victims), the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, and the Aznik NGO. The ceremony will serve as a memorial for over 2,000 Iranian child victims of terror and the martyrs of the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab.

During the opening of the ceremony, a member of the Islamic Consultative Assembly will deliver a short speech on the situation of child victims of aggression. Several well-known Iranian artists will also each share messages of solidarity with child victims of terror.

The most significant part of the ceremony will be dedicated to firsthand accounts from the families of terror victims and those from Minab, who will share the stories of innocent children victimized by war and terror.

The ceremony will also feature a theatrical performance centered on children who are victims of violence, and a young Iranian singer will perform a piece focused on innocent child victims. Alongside the main program, the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults will organize a "live street painting" activity involving children and teenagers.

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, June 3, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in Tehran, at Pasdaran Street, Nistan 3rd Street, Rastavan Street, Nezami Alley, opposite the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) building. It will conclude at 7:00 PM with the reading of a final statement and resolution.

MNA