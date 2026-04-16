Recent war symbol of misuse of tech against humanity

Speaking during the commission’s 59th session on Wednesday, the envoy denounced the attacks against Iran as a flagrant violation of the UN Charter that prohibits threats or the use of force against other countries.

Amounting to a war crime, the US-Israeli military assault is a symbol of the misuse of advanced technology against humanity, the diplomat said.

The unprovoked US-Israeli aggression on Iran began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders.

The Iranian armed forces launched 100 waves of successful retaliatory strikes against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region.

After 40 days of unrelenting US-Israeli attacks, the US formally accepted Iran’s 10-point proposal on April 8 as the foundation for a ceasefire.

On April 12, Iranian and American delegations held talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, but failed to reach an agreement due to excessive demands by the American side.

The two sides are now exchanging messages indirectly for a possible second round of negotiations before the expiry of the two-week truce on April 22.