Iran to decide on next round of talks

“After today's meeting of the Pakistani delegation headed by Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir with the Iranian officials, the Iranian team will conduct the necessary review and then a decision will be made about the next round of negotiations between Iran and the United States,” an informed source told the Tasnim news agency on Wednesday.

The source noted that the ceasefire in Lebanon will be a “positive signal” for Iran's decision for the next round of negotiations.

“The United States must adhere to the logical framework of the negotiations and avoid hindering the process of negotiations by making excessive demands or violating the promises it made before the ceasefire,” the source reiterated.

Meantime, American media reports indicate that the United States is willing to start the next round of negotiations, but the Iranian delegation has emphasized the necessity for the United States to observe some principles required for the start of a logical negotiations.

Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is in Tehran at the head of a high-level political-security delegation, for delivering a message from the US and pave the way for next round of Iran-US talks.

Munir’s delegation, which includes representatives from the Foreign Ministry, security institutions and technical experts, landed in the Iranian capital on Wednesday.

The purpose of the visit is to deliver a US message to the Iranian leadership and to plan the next round of negotiations.

The delegation is expected to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

MNA/TSN