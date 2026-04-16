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Apr 16, 2026, 11:05 AM

Three security forces martyred in Saravan in SE Iran

Three security forces martyred in Saravan in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 16 (MNA) – Three Iranian security forces were martyred on Thursday when their checkpoint in Saravan County in Sistan and Baluchestan Province came under fire by armed terrorists.

The attack was conmducted while the forces were in their checkpoint taking care of people's security, according to a statement from Sistan and Baluchestan Police Information Center in southeast Iran early on Thursday.
The assault resulted in the martyrdom of 3 security defenders, it added.
The security forces have conducted a chase and investigation into the incident to arrest the perpetrators behind the terrorist attack.
MNA

News ID 243677

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