IRGC launches 78th wave of Operation True Promise 4

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced in a statement that in the 78th wave of Operation True Promise 4, targets in Eilat, Dimona, northern Tel Aviv, and several bases of the terrorist American army in the region were precisely hit by pinpoint precision-guided missiles and destructive drones.

The statement reads:

The seventy-eighth wave of Operation True Promise 4, supported by the clenched fists of the great Iranian nation in the streets and the missiles of the valiant warriors of the Guards on the field, which was directed at the American and Zionist aggressors tonight under the rain, created a unique record in the history of warfare.

This operation, carried out with the sacred codename "O Dalil al-Mutahayyirin," is dedicated to the honorable people of the eastern belt of the country, including [the people in the provinces of] North Khorasan, Razavi Khorasan, South Khorasan, and heroic Sistan and Baluchestan.

In this wave, targets in Eilat, Dimona, northern Tel Aviv, and several bases of the terrorist American army in the region were precisely struck by the Emad and Qadr MIRV precision-guided systems and destructive drones.

The IRGC, with its impact-oriented operations, is engaged in negotiations with the vile and child-killing aggressors. The majority of the IRGC’s combat units and the million-strong Basij have not yet entered the battlefield. Their entry, if necessary, will sharpen the battle and make the predicament inescapable for the enemies.

The enemy's conspiracies to compensate for its defeats and alter the equations of war in the coming hours are not hidden from the IRGC’s sight. Iran’s harsh strike will descend upon the perpetrators, instigators, and followers of any level of aggression and crime in less than a second.

MNA