Feb 27, 2026, 3:22 PM

Iran naval flotilla returns home after 100 days of voyage

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – The 103rd flotilla of the Iranian Navy docked in the 3rd District of the Navy on Friday after sailing for 100 days in international waters and attending a joint naval drill in South Africa.

The 103rd flotilla of the Army Navy docked in Konarak Port in Sistan and Baluchestan Province in southeast Iran after 100 days of sailing and traveling about 13,000 nautical miles.

The flotilla consisted of the Makran Port ship and the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy destroyer Naqdi and the Shahid Mahdavi helicopter carrier of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy. It had begun its mission in early December 2025 with the aim of participating in the international the joint maritime exercise codenamed "Will for Peace 2026" held at the Port of Simon's Town in Cape Town, South Africa in January.

The naval fleet received a warm welcome when arriving in territorial waters in Konarak during a ceremony

