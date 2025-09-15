Pezeshkian urges Islamic unity, cutting ties with Israel

President Masoud Pezeshkian, speaking before leaving for Qatar to attend the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League, said the meeting, hosted by the Emir of Qatar, will address Israel’s blatant aggression carried out in violation of all international laws.

He stressed that the Zionist regime recognizes no boundaries, having attacked many Islamic countries, including Qatar, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, and Yemen. “It does whatever it wants, unfortunately, with the support of the United States and [certain] European states,” he said.

Pezeshkian denounced Israel’s genocide in Gaza, where women, children, and the elderly are condemned to death, lashing out at Washington for legitimizing these crimes through military and logistical backing of an apartheid regime.

The president emphasized that Islamic nations must unite and take practical measures in economic, cultural, and social fields to cut all ties with Israel.

If Muslims stand united, the Zionist regime will not dare to attack our countries and trample on all international laws, he said.

The Israeli regime on Tuesday attacked a residential compound in Doha targeting Hamas’s leadership. Senior Hamas officials survived the attack, but five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer were killed.

Hamas leaders were meeting to discuss a new US-proposed deal to end the war in Gaza, which has killed more than 64,803 people since October 2023. Qatar, along with the US and Egypt, has been a mediator in negotiations to end the war.

