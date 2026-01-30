Iran vows reciprocal action against the EU Parliament

Iran's Foreign Ministry has released a statement in condemnation of the interventionist, irresponsible resolution of the European Parliament against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the full text of which is as follows:

The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the resolution issued by the European Parliament, which contains baseless and false claims regarding recent events in Iran and includes interventionist and irresponsible propositions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The European Parliament, many of whose members have, in various ways – including by supporting the imposition of cruel sanctions, blindly following the United States' unlawful sanctions against Iran, and complicity with the Zionist regime in committing the crime of military aggression against Iran – been complicit in the gross violation of the human rights of the Iranian people, certainly lacks any moral qualification to preach on the subject of human rights.

The catastrophic performance of the European Parliament and many of its members regarding the genocide of Palestinians and the continuous lawbreaking of the occupying Zionist regime in the West Asia region has left them with the least credibility for their claims concerning "human rights" and "the rule of law."

The approving silence of the European Parliament and its leaders regarding the genocide in occupied Palestine and their disregard for the crimes committed on the streets of Iran are two sides of the same coin. Now, the supporters of the very regime responsible for the massacre of tens of thousands of Palestinians, especially women and children, are seeking to accuse the Islamic Republic of Iran and divert global public opinion from Europe's duplicitous and irresponsible approach towards the crimes committed by the Zionist regime by distorting facts and ignoring the clear role of the Zionist regime and the US in planning and inciting violence and the killing of the Iranian people.

The drafters of the European Parliament resolution have deliberately based their work on lies manufactured by the media apparatus affiliated with the Zionist regime and the warmongering current in the US. Despite the existence of solid and documented evidence, including images, audio files, and field reports, that peaceful gatherings were incited into violence by terrorist elements affiliated with the Zionist regime during the period of January 8 to 10, they have, in a completely biased manner, repeated a series of stereotypical accusations against the security forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the country's legal institutions.

In fact, the European Parliament has once again demonstrated its disregard for the principle of the rule of law by issuing a resolution that, in addition to disseminating falsehoods and distorting facts, blatantly violates some of the most important principles of the United Nations Charter and fundamental rules of international law, particularly the principle of respect for the national sovereignty of states and refraining from intervention and threats against other nations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, while emphasizing the upholding of the fundamental rights of the Iranian nation in accordance with the Constitution and international legal obligations, deems it its duty to safeguard the security of its citizens, public order, and national sovereignty against any terrorist act or external threat and interference.

The Foreign Ministry expresses disgust at the offensive propositions contained in the European Parliament resolution regarding the personalities and legal institutions of the country, and declares that any unlawful and interventionist decision or position regarding the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the guardians of the country's security will be met with reciprocal action by Iran, and the responsibility for its consequences will lie with its originators.

MNA/MFA