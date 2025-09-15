President Pezeshkian arrives in Doha for OIC meeting

President Masoud Pezeshkian left Tehran for Doha to attend the extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) regarding the Israeli regime’s aggression on the Arab country.

Prior to his trip, Pezeshkian stressed that Israel recognizes no boundaries or prohibitions for its actions, pointing out that it has attacked Lebanon, Syria, Qatar, Iran, Yemen, and Iraq.

He added that the regime acts with impunity, backed by the United States and several European countries.

Doha, the capital of Qatar, hosts the emergency summit of Arab and Islamic leaders to deliver a collective response to the recent Israeli aggression against Qatar.

Expounding on the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the emergency meeting of leaders of the Islamic and Arab countries has been cited as the main aim of Pezeshkian’s visit to Qatar.

According to the scheduled programs, President Pezeshkian will hold high-profile meetings with several leaders and officials of the participating countries.

