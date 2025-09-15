Iran’s FM Araghchi meets Iraqi counterpart in Doha

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who has traveled to Doha, Qatar, to attend the emergency meeting of Islamic and Arab foreign ministers, held talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Sunday night.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the summit as part of Araghchi’s continued bilateral consultations with regional counterparts. The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest in bilateral relations as well as the latest regional developments.

The Doha emergency summit comes at a critical juncture for the Islamic world, amid escalating Israeli aggression in Gaza and the broader region, as well as growing calls for collective action by Muslim and Arab states. Iran and Iraq, two key regional players, have repeatedly emphasized coordination on regional security and opposition to foreign interventions.

This meeting underscores Tehran’s efforts to strengthen cooperation with Baghdad within broader Islamic and Arab frameworks, reflecting Iran’s position that unity among Muslim nations is essential in confronting current crises.

