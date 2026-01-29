Pezeshkian, Pakistani PM discuss regional developments

The Pakistani Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that the Primier Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Peezeshkian exchanged views on regional developments and bilateral relations.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed the importance of continuing talks and diplomatic engagement to promote peace, security and development in the region.

The Pakistani Prime Minister's Office statement added that, "Considering the close and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, which are rooted in shared history, culture and faith, Shehbaz Sharif and Pezeshkian reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular high-level interactions and consultations through bilateral institutional mechanisms to further strengthen cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral relations."

MNA