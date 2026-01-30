Azerbaijan not allow its airspace be used against Iran: FM

He made the remarks during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi late on Thursday.

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region.

Reviewing the agreements previously made following the visit of the Iranian foreign minister to Baku, Araghchi and Bayramov emphasized the firm determination of the two countries to strengthen bilateral relations and bolster the cooperation on the multilateral issues, including the South Caucasus region.

Elaborating on the regional developments and threats caused by the destructive US intervention, and the Zionist regime’s pursuit of hegemony, the top two diplomats emphasized the shared responsibility of all countries in the region to confront threats to the regional peace and stability, as well as to prevent any misuse of third parties from their territory to threaten the regional peace and stability.

