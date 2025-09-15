The deterrence condition of the Arab-Islamic summit

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to examine Israel's aggression against Qatar began in Doha, and Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, will participate in the meeting on Monday.

Convening an urgent meeting of Arab-Islamic leaders after the Zionist regime's aggression against Qatar is "necessary" but not "sufficient," and Muslim countries can only create deterrence through practical measures.

Unfortunately, the usual practice of these meetings has been to issue a statement without any guarantee of implementation, while deterrence is achieved when sanctions on economic cooperation with the Zionist regime, suspension and severance of political relations, and even holding an urgent meeting of defense ministers to coordinate defensive deterrent measures are on the agenda.

Given the experience of Israel's wars and attacks in recent years against Syria, Lebanon, Iran, and Gaza, Arab countries should put aside optimism about America and the Zionist regime, because they are not at all friends of Muslim countries and only seek to plunder their resources. The elites and media of the Islamic world should warn against Israel's expansionist policy under the name of "Greater Israel".

Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, and even Saudi Arabia are at risk, and Tel Aviv's current political relations with them are a deception, and Israel will ignore it whenever its interests require it. Of course, the presence of Masoud Pezshekian, the President of Iran, in this meeting is very important.

In fact, the only point of hope for these meetings is Iran, because it has so far presented the most decisive proposals to contain Israel, and of course, without Iran's presence, these meetings will be meaningless.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution recently emphasized in a meeting with the government delegation that one of the main lines of the country's diplomacy should be to encourage Islamic and non-Islamic governments to reduce or sever trade and political relations with the Zionist regime, and this goal should be pursued at the Doha meeting. In this case, the results of this meeting could be a step towards the complete political and economic isolation of the Zionist regime and a move towards the complete failure of the "Greater Israel" plan.

