German ambassador summoned by Iran Foreign Ministry

Following the interventionist and ridiculous comments by the German Chancellor against Iran and the provocative stance by the European country's officials regarding the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the country's ambassador, Axel Dittmann Wilhelm, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today (January 29) by the Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General for Western Europe, Alireza Yousefi.

During the summons, the Islamic Republic of Iran's strong protest against the interventionist and irresponsible positions of the German officials was conveyed to the ambassador.

Recalling Germany's support for the Iraqi Baathist regime with prvoding chemical during the 8-year war imposed on Iran and the country's refusal to take any action to prosecute and punish the perpetrators of sending chemical weapons or to compensate for the damages and injuries caused to the Iranian victims, the Iranian diplomat stated that Germany's claim of compassion for human rights is in no way consistent with the country's actions.

Yousefi also pointed out Germany's full support for the Palestinian genocide and the ridiculous comments made by German officials during the 12-day war imposed by the Zionist regime against Iran in June last year, and stated that the German Chancellor is in no position ethically to talk about the human rights of Iranians.

Referring to the unparalleled role of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in combating terrorism and protecting Iran's security and national sovereignty, Yousefi stated that any action to blacklist a part of the official armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a clear violation of international law and an attack on Iran's security and national sovereignty, and will certainly be met with a reaction from Iran.

The German ambassador stated that he would convey the points of view and messages received to Berlin.

MNA/6734862