Iranian foreign minister arrives in Turkey for meetings

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, arrived in Istanbul on Friday morning and was officially welcomed by Turkish officials, including the regional director general of Turkey’s Foreign Ministry.

During the one-day visit, Araghchi is set to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart on bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

The Iranian foreign minister is also scheduled to meet and hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the visit.

MNA