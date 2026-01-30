  1. Politics
Jan 30, 2026, 10:57 AM

Iranian foreign minister arrives in Turkey for meetings

Iranian foreign minister arrives in Turkey for meetings

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Istanbul on Friday morning for a one-day visit, where he is scheduled to hold talks with top Turkish officials on bilateral ties and regional developments.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, arrived in Istanbul on Friday morning and was officially welcomed by Turkish officials, including the regional director general of Turkey’s Foreign Ministry.

During the one-day visit, Araghchi is set to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart on bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

The Iranian foreign minister is also scheduled to meet and hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the visit.

MNA

News ID 241221

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News