Iran’s Defense Ministry condemns EU move against IRGC

In a statement released on Thursday, Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics strongly criticized the European Union for placing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on its so-called terrorist list.

The statement described the EU move as “hostile, hasty, and desperate,” saying that it was a reaction to repeated failures to undermine the determination of the Iranian nation in the face of externally driven threats.

According to the ministry, the decision by the EU and its Council of Ministers targets Iran’s most powerful institution that is actively combating terrorism and preventing its spread worldwide, including in Europe. The statement stressed that the move suffers from “clear legal contradictions” under international law and violates the very legal principles on which the European Union was founded.

The ministry noted that if the EU is recognized as a regional organization under Chapter VIII of the UN Charter, it is therefore bound by Article 2(7) of the Charter and the customary international law principle of non-intervention in the internal affairs of states.

The statement further emphasized that the IRGC is an inseparable pillar of Iran’s sovereignty under the country’s constitution. It underlined that criminalizing a sovereign institution constitutes two fundamental violations: first, that criminalization against a state’s sovereignty is meaningless, and second, that sovereignty is indivisible and cannot be fragmented or partially labeled as terrorist under international law.

The ministry added that the decision reflects the EU’s growing confusion in the international system, pointing to recent European actions, including the triggering of the so-called snapback mechanism, as evidence of legal and political inconsistency and a deviation from human values.

The statement also underlined that the EU, as an institution with indirect electoral legitimacy, has undermined its functional legitimacy through political decision-making and has committed widespread violations of the rights of Iranians, including freedoms and acquired rights.

