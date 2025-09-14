Iran, Pakistan condemn Israeli aggression on Muslim nations

According to a Pakistani Foreign Ministry's statement, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar issued the condemnation while meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the preparatory meeting of Arab-Islamic summit in Doha on Sunday evening.

The two top diplomats strongly denounced the Israeli regime’s unprovoked attacks on Qatar and other Muslim countries, calling it a clear violation of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.

Araghchi and Ishaq Dar emphasized the pivotal role of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in uniting Muslims at this critical juncture.

They reiterated unwavering support of their respective nations for the just struggle of the Palestinian people for freedom and autonomy.

The meeting was a prelude to the summit of Arab-Islamic leaders, which is scheduled to be held on Monday, to discuss last week’s Israeli military aggression against Qatar.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will attend the summit in Doha.

MNA