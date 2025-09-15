Pres. Pezeshkian meets Iraqi PM in Doha for talks (+VIDEO)

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the solutions to stop Israeli regime’s aggression in the region and effectively confront the Zionist crimes.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in the Qatari capital of Doha on Monday to attend the extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) regarding the Israeli regime’s aggression on the Arab country.

Prior to his trip, Pezeshkian stressed that Israel recognizes no boundaries or prohibitions for its actions, pointing out that it has attacked Lebanon, Syria, Qatar, Iran, Yemen, and Iraq.

He added that the regime acts with impunity, backed by the United States and several European countries.

Doha, the capital of Qatar, hosts the emergency summit of Arab and Islamic leaders to deliver a collective response to the recent Israeli aggression against Qatar.

MNA