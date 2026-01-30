UN chief urges US to use influence to put pressure on Israel

"Everybody must apply pressure. Let's recognize the reality. I mean, the country that has more power to put pressure on Israel is the United States, and that is why it was important that the United States has recognized the rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination," Guterres said, TASS reported.

The UN Secretary-General also said that there is still much work to be done in Gaza, and it is not just about providing food.

