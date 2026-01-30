  1. Politics
Jan 30, 2026, 8:53 AM

Ghalibaf:

IRGC one of most effective anti-terrorism forces in world

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Iran’s parliament speaker says Europe’s political action against the IRGC ignores its anti-terrorism record and aligns with terrorist narratives.

Reacting to Europe’s political move against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that only those who stand with terrorists deny the IRGC’s record in combating ISIL.

In a post on X on Thursday, Ghalibaf wrote that the IRGC is “one of the strongest and most effective anti-terrorism forces in the world.”

“Only those who stand on the side of terrorists can deny the IRGC’s record in fighting ISIL terrorism,” he said, warning that support for terrorism would bring nothing but regret for European countries.

