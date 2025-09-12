World must end its silent towards Israeli crimes

In a post on his X account, he wrote, “Violation of the international law and also invasion of countries has become a normal thing for the Zionist regime, and the world must break its silence.”

Once again, everyone in the world saw that the criminal Zionist regime knows no boundaries to its crimes, Velayati underlined.

He then strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Qatar, Yemen and the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Previously, Ali Akbar Velayati called for the immediate and practical measures to confront Israel’s ongoing crimes in Gaza, describing them as deliberate genocide and a blatant violation of human rights.

Velayati denounced the Israeli regime’s actions as a systematic, targeted, and malicious campaign not just of military warfare, but of “total war against humanity, civilization, and the future of a resilient nation.”

