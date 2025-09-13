Velayati reacts to Zionist rabbis’ summit in Azerbaijan

Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor on international affairs to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, strongly denounced the reported hosting of a Zionist rabbis’ summit in Azerbaijan, describing the move as unprecedented and “anti-Islamic.”

In a message shared on social media, Velayati expressed surprise and regret, saying he hoped the report was not true.

“This is the first time the Azerbaijani government has carried out such a breach, which undermines Islam and the global reputation of Shiism,” he said.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s Islamic heritage, Velayati noted that the people of Azerbaijan, who have been Muslim for nearly 1,200 years, will certainly reject such an act.

He warned that the summit might aim at extending the so-called Abraham Accords and possibly drawing Azerbaijan into the agreement.

Velayati further questioned Baku’s cooperation with Israel, citing the Israeli regime’s hostile actions against Muslim countries.

He concluded that the zealous people of Azerbaijan and the Caucasus will be dissatisfied with this anti-Islamic action, and this irrational move will ultimately be to the detriment of Azerbaijan.

