Yemeni missile attack triggers sirens in Tel Aviv

The Israeli military confirmed a missile attack launched from Yemen toward the occupied Palestinian territories, according to Palestinian media.

Quds News Network reported that Israel’s Home Front Command activated air defense systems in response to the missile strike.

Palestine Post reported that air raid sirens went off in Tel Aviv following the missile launch, while al-Mayadeen noted that the alarms were heard across wide areas of the occupied territories.

Palestine Now reported explosions in Qalqilya and Tel Aviv. The Israeli military claimed the blasts were caused by its air defenses intercepting the missiles.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera quoted the Israeli military as saying its defense systems intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

