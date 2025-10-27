Velayati praises strategic, deep-rooted Iran-China relations

In a meeting with China’s Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu in Tehran, Velayati highlighted the significance of strengthening and expanding strategic relations between the two countries and exchanged views on the regional and international developments.

The two officials also discussed bilateral ties, global and regional issues, particularly the expansionist policies of the US and its interference in various parts of the world, as well as Washington’s support for the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza.

Velayati emphasized the depth of the historical and distinguished relations between the two nations, saying that Iran-China ties are of a strategic and deep-rooted nature and that cooperation between the two countries can further develop in light of ongoing regional and global changes.

He added that the relationship between Iran and China is based on common interests, mutual respect, and political independence.

“In Asia, three independent powers, namely Iran, China, and Russia, play an influential role in shaping the emerging global order,” Velayati stated.

The senior adviser also expressed appreciation for China’s principled stance toward Iran, especially regarding the snapback mechanism of the JCPOA, and said that Beijing’s constructive support in international forums reflects the depth of friendly cooperation and mutual trust between the two countries.

Cong Peiwu, for his part, said the history of Iran-China relations is long and valuable, appreciating Velayati’s significant and long-standing role in strengthening bilateral ties.

The ambassador added that developing relations with Iran has always been of special importance to China, expressing gratitude for the attention paid by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to expanding bilateral cooperation.

The envoy also voiced China’s readiness to deepen its relations with Iran in various fields.

