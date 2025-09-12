  1. Politics
Sep 12, 2025, 1:55 PM

Pezeshkian to depart for Doha for Islamic-Arab Summit

Pezeshkian to depart for Doha for Islamic-Arab Summit

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will leave Tehran for Doha, capital of Qatar, next week to attend the emergency meeting of leaders of Islamic and Arab countries.

Pezeshkian will travel to Qatari capital of Doha to attend an emergency summit of Islamic leaders, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Arab League, which will be held in Doha to condemn the crimes of the Zionist regime and comes after the regime's strikes on Hamas leadership in Doha. 

The Qatari capital will host the emergency Arab-Islamic summit next Sunday and Monday to discuss the Israeli attack on Doha.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said that an Arab-Islamic summit will be held in Doha in the coming days, where participants will determine the course of response.

MA/6586871

News ID 236361
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News