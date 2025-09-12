Pezeshkian to depart for Doha for Islamic-Arab Summit

Pezeshkian will travel to Qatari capital of Doha to attend an emergency summit of Islamic leaders, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Arab League, which will be held in Doha to condemn the crimes of the Zionist regime and comes after the regime's strikes on Hamas leadership in Doha.

The Qatari capital will host the emergency Arab-Islamic summit next Sunday and Monday to discuss the Israeli attack on Doha.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said that an Arab-Islamic summit will be held in Doha in the coming days, where participants will determine the course of response.

