Rabbis summit in Baku: Zionism project in Islamic world

Recent reports indicate that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev plans to host the upcoming 70th anniversary of the European Zionist Rabbis’ Conference. The event is expected to bring together nearly 500 Jewish rabbis from around the world. According to Jewish and Zionist media, the meeting will be held in Baku from November 4–6 and may feature official representatives of the Israeli regime.

This gathering, organized under the banner of the 70th anniversary convention of the world Jewish religious organization, will focus on issues such as expanding the Abraham Accords—initiatives launched during the Trump administration to normalize ties between Israel and four Arab states—as well as topics like religious freedom and combating anti-Semitism in Europe. The event is organized by the Conference of European Orthodox Rabbis, which has been active since 1956 and now encompasses more than 700 Jewish religious leaders across Europe.

It is the first time such a meeting is held in a Muslim country with the explicit aim of promoting Zionist Judaism—an act that will not only provoke reactions within Azerbaijan but will also inevitably spark negative reactions from the Islamic ummah, supporters of Palestine, and freedom-loving nations worldwide.

In this regard, Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor on international affairs to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, called the hosting of the Zionist rabbis’ conference in a Muslim country “deeply surprising and regrettable.” He described the move as “anti-Islamic” and expressed hope that the reports would prove inaccurate.

Velayati further stated that this is the first time such a violation has been committed by the Azerbaijani government. "The main goal of this meeting appears to be expanding the Abraham Accords and drawing Azerbaijan and other Central Asian Muslim countries into them,” he said.

Multiple Objectives of the Zionist Regime in Holding the Conference in Baku

1. Expanding the Abraham Accords and Normalization with Tel Aviv

One clear aim of the conference is to advance normalization of relations between the Zionist regime and Muslim countries. By holding the event under the guise of a “religious meeting,” Israel seeks to pave the way for Azerbaijan—and subsequently other Central Asian states—to join the Abraham Accords. Choosing Baku as host signals Israel’s attempt to open a new front in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, tightening its political and cultural encirclement of Iran and the Resistance Axis.

2. Cultural and Religious Soft Power Influence

Israel has long invested in soft power. Hosting such a conference in a Muslim country is a step to legitimize Zionist Judaism at the heart of the Islamic world. Tel Aviv aims to convey that the open presence of Jewish religious institutions in a Muslim country is not only natural but also a sign of religious tolerance. In reality, the conference seeks to reshape narratives and normalize Zionist presence in the minds of Muslim populations.

3. Geopolitical Exploitation of Azerbaijan’s Location

Azerbaijan’s unique position, neighboring Iran, Russia, and Turkey, makes it a valuable base for the Zionist regime. By expanding security and intelligence relations with Baku, the Zionist regime has repeatedly attempted to use Azerbaijani territory to exert pressure on Iran. The rabbis’ conference in Baku adds a religious and cultural dimension to this cooperation, broadening its scope.

4. Displaying International Legitimacy and Standing

Amid internal crises and questions of legitimacy, Israel constantly seeks international platforms to showcase its presence. A Muslim country hosting an event with Zionist participation effectively breaks the taboo of Israel’s presence in the Islamic world. Tel Aviv views this as a major propaganda victory.

5. Sending a Message to Central Asian Muslim Countries

By choosing Baku as the host, Israel sends a direct message to other Muslim-majority Central Asian states such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan: normalization is possible, and Azerbaijan is leading the way. This signals a prelude to expanding Zionist influence from the Persian Gulf to Central Asia.

Harmful Consequences of the Baku Conference for the Region and the Islamic World

Hosting a conference of Zionist rabbis in Baku primarily undermines Azerbaijan’s Islamic and Shi’a identity. People who for centuries lived under Islamic culture and devotion to the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) now face a government openly leaning toward Zionism. This contradiction between people’s beliefs and government policy risks sowing social and political divisions, eroding public trust in the state.

Through this conference, Israel is consolidating its foothold in the South Caucasus. Previously, Tel Aviv used intelligence and security cooperation with Baku to monitor adversaries; now, by entering the cultural and religious sphere, it is displaying a new layer of influence. Such developments disrupt regional geopolitical balance and pose a grave threat to the Islamic world.

For Israel, staging such an event in a Muslim country is a propaganda win. Over time, it may normalize the Zionists’ public presence in the Islamic world and open the door to similar activities in other Muslim countries. This dangerous trajectory directly targets Islamic values, undermines Muslim unity, and demands urgent attention from Islamic leaders.

Hosting the event in Baku also symbolizes a Muslim country turning its back on the Palestinian cause. By showcasing such an event globally, Israel seeks to demonstrate that even Muslim nations are no obstacle to its agenda. This complicity undermines the legitimacy of Palestinian Resistance and seeks to politically isolate its supporters.

Moreover, the conference risks becoming a tool for sowing division among Muslim countries. Should governments remain silent for political reasons while Islamic movements and their populations condemn the event, the gap between rulers and people will deepen. Such a rift jeopardizes Muslim unity and enables Zionism to advance its divide-and-rule strategy.

Conclusion

If the rabbis’ conference in Baku proceeds without strong opposition from the Islamic world, it will mark a dangerous turning point in the normalization of Israel’s presence in Muslim countries. Israel aims to gain a new base in the South Caucasus while embedding itself culturally and religiously within the Islamic geography. Unless checked, this trend will quickly become a model for other Central Asian and even Arab states, extending Zionism’s soft power across the region.

Baku’s leaders must recognize that Azerbaijan is not merely hosting a religious gathering—it is staging an anti-Islamic project designed to weaken the Palestinian cause and undermine the identity of the Islamic ummah.

This conference is a clear warning: if Muslims remain silent, Zionism will gradually penetrate their homes. Now is the time for Islamic nations and governments to raise their voices, preserve unity, and confront this move with vigilance—for the future of Islam and the dignity of Muslims depends on their response today.

