Arab-Islamic summit may lead to concrete steps against Israel

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – An emergency Arab-Islamic summit hosted in Qatar early next week could be a “gamechanger” for new measures against Israel, Luciano Zaccara, Middle East political analyst, has said.

The Doha meeting is slated for Sunday and Monday and could result in joint action over security, technology or tourism, Zaccara said accordint to Al Jazeera.

Already, the UAE has banned Israel from joining a Dubai defense expo scheduled for November, in response to the attack.

“There are very strong signals that in next week’s summit we will hear something more than declarations and condemnations,” Zaccara added.

“We will see at least some measures that can be taken at the diplomatic level … at least in terms of concrete measures.”

