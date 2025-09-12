Araghchi slams Europe for approach to US-Israel aggression

Araghchi made the remarks on Thursday night in a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He emphasized Iran's commitment to protecting the rights and interests of its people in accordance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty, according to a report by Tehran-based Press TV English website.

He urged the United Nations and its member countries to take a definitive stance against the illegal attacks on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities.

Highlighting Iran's cooperative approach in engaging with international bodies, Araghchi noted the constructive discussions aimed at fulfilling Iran's safeguards obligations, particularly in light of recent aggressions against its nuclear capabilities.

He stressed the importance of European nations and UN Security Council members recognizing and supporting this diplomatic progress.

Araghchi also addressed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in occupied Palestine, condemning the genocide perpetrated by Israel and calling it a pressing global concern.

The top Iranian diplomat underscored the collective duty of the international community and the UN, including the Secretary-General, to halt such aggression and address the ongoing tragedy in Gaza.

He also condemned the Israeli regime's recent terrorist aggression against Qatar.

On Tuesday, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on the headquarters of the Hamas resistance movement in the Qatari capital, Doha, in what Israeli media described as an “assassination operation.” The airstrikes came as Hamas leaders had reportedly convened to discuss the latest US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

MNA