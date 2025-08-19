Iran, Armenia agree to expand Persian Gulf-Black Sea Corridor

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh met on Monday with Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Davit Khudatyan to discuss ways to boost transit links and logistics.

Sadegh stressed the importance of developing the North–South and Persian Gulf–Black Sea corridors and called for improvements in Armenia’s road, rail and logistics networks to facilitate trade.

She pointed to a $330 disparity in transit tariffs between the two countries and urged a review of the system, saying new routes should avoid geopolitical changes.

The Iranian minister also highlighted the reopening of the Jolfa–Yerevan–Georgia rail line as a key step for regional transit and described the Iranian president’s recent visit to Armenia as a milestone in strengthening Tehran–Yerevan ties in transport and logistics.

Khudatyan praised Iran’s support, particularly during the 2024 earthquake, and commended Iranian contractors for their performance in Armenian infrastructure projects.

He acknowledged the existing dispute over transit tariffs on Iranian trucks and announced that a joint working group would be formed to examine the issue.

The Armenian side also confirmed plans to tender a new section of the North–South corridor.

The discussions come against the backdrop of regional disputes over the Zangezur corridor, a route linking Azerbaijan Republic with its exclave of Nakhchivan.

Following the Second Karabakh War and a trilateral peace agreement, Armenia was expected to provide Azerbaijan Republic with secure access through its territory.

While Yerevan views the route as a passage under its control, Baku demands a corridor with minimal border checks and sovereign restrictions.

Iran has consistently positioned itself as a reliable transit option for Azerbaijan Republic, maintaining routes through Bileh-Savar and Jolfa even during crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials in Tehran underline that Iran’s route remains the safest and most cost-effective way for Azerbaijan Republic to connect with Nakhchivan, regardless of other initiatives.

Weeks ago, a senior Iranian transport official, Amin Tarraf, reiterated that while the Zangezur corridor remains unresolved, Iran has always provided uninterrupted access for Azerbaijani vehicles.

He noted that Armenia has proposed an alternative “Crossroads of Peace” project to link north–south and east–west transit, but warned that any attempt to alter geopolitical borders would trigger regional sensitivities.

Iran maintains that, with or without the Zangezur route, its territory will remain the most dependable corridor for Azerbaijan’s transit to Nakhchivan.

