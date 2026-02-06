VIDEO: Araghchi arrives in Doha

After heading Iranian negotiating team in nuclear talks with Washington, the Iranian foreign minister departed Muscat for Doha, capital of Qatar on Friday afternoon.

The Iranian delegation are in Doha to attend the 17th edition of the Al Jazeera Forum.

The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who has been invited as a special guest to the 17th edition of the Al Jazeera Forum, will not only deliver a speech at the forum on Saturday, but also meet and hold talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar.

Araghchi told Iranian national TV after leading the Iranian negotiating team in nuclear and sanctions relief talks with a US delegation in Muscat earlier on Friday that the talks were "a good start," adding that the continuation of the talks depends on consultations with the respective capitals.

MNA