Iran strongly condemns terrorist attack at Islamabad mosque

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a mosque in the Tarlai area of Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, which occurred during Friday prayers and resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a number of worshippers.

Baghaei extended condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the government and people of Pakistan, and prayed to Almighty God for the swift recovery and good health of those injured in the criminal act.

Emphasizing the principled stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in firmly condemning all forms and manifestations of terrorism and violent extremism, the Foreign Ministry spokesman stated that preventing and combating terrorism requires cooperation and coordination among all regional countries, along with a sustained fight against the perpetrators, organizers, supporters, and financial backers of terrorist acts.

MNA