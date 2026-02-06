  1. Sports
Feb 6, 2026, 10:24 PM

Fajr Sepasi defeat Tractor at 2025/26 PGPL

Fajr Sepasi defeat Tractor at 2025/26 PGPL

TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – Fajr Sepasi of Shiraz gained a 2–1 victory over Tabrizi team Tractor in Matchweek 20 of the 2025/26 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Friday.

Mehdi Sharifi gave the hosts the lead in the 38th minute at the Pars Stadium in Shiraz, but Tractor responded quickly as Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh equalized just three minutes later, Tehran Times reported.

With eight minutes remaining, Meysam Moradi headed home the winner to seal an important home win for Fajr Sepasi.

Despite the defeat, Tractor remain top of the table with 35 points, level with Esteghlal but ahead on goal difference.

Fajr Sepasi defeat Tractor at 2025/26 PGPL

Elsewhere on Friday, Sepahan defeated Kheybar of Khrramabad 1–0 at the Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium in Isfahan, with Mohammadmehdi Mohebbi scoring the decisive goal in the 36th minute.

Saturday’s fixtures will see Aluminum host Zob Ahan, while bottom-placed Mes face Esteghlal Khuzestan in Rafsanjan.

On Sunday, Malavan welcome Persepolis in Bandar Anzali, Chadormalou host Paykan in Yazd, and Foolad take on Gol Gohar in Ahvaz.

Earlier, on Thursday, Esteghlal edged Shams Azar 3–2 in Tehran.

MNA

News ID 241477

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News