Oman's foreign ministry issues statement on Iran-US talks

According to a message published on the official account of the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi, Oman’s Foreign Minister, met separately with the Iranian delegation headed by Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the US delegation led by Steve Witkoff, the Special Envoy of the President of the United States, and Jared Kushner.

The consultations focused on facilitating appropriate conditions for the resumption of diplomatic and technical negotiations. The discussions also underscored the importance of these talks, given the parties’ commitment to ensuring their success in pursuit of sustainable security and stability.

Al Busaidi reiterated Oman’s commitment to continuing its support for dialogue. He also affirmed the Sultanate’s readiness to cooperate with various partners to help reach mutually agreed political solutions aligned with the intended objectives and expectations.

The Omani foreign minister concluded by expressing his deep appreciation for the efforts of regional countries supporting the Muscat negotiations.

MNA