China defends Iran's nuclear rights in meeting with dep. FM

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi arrived in China to hold talks with Chinese officials on Wednesday and he was received by the Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin on Thursday.

In the meeting, the Chinese diplomat once again expressed his country's support for Iran's nuclear rights.

The Chinese side emphasized the need for a political and diplomatic resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue.

Liu Bin recalled that Iran has repeatedly emphasized its unwillingness to develop nuclear weapons and that China is ready to cooperate with the international community to continue advancing a suitable and lasting solution to the Iranian nuclear issue.

Gharibabadi, for his part, appreciated China's impartial and fair stance on the Iranian nuclear issue and emphasized Tehran's willingness to maintain continuous communication and coordination with Beijing.

MNA/IRN86069993