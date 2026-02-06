Iran armed forces to decisively defend territorial integrity

Speaking in a local ceremony held in Kerman with the participation of veterans of the eight years of the sacred Defense (Iran-Iraq war in 1980-1988) and their esteemed families, he emphasized that the armed forces of the country, under the wise leadership of Commander-in-Chief Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and public support, will defend the country, Revolution, the territorial integrity resolutely.

Emphasizing the need to preserve the dignity of the retired members of the armed forces, Brigadier General Jahanshahi stated, "Based on the sublime recommendations of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, it is essential to honor the war veterans and the necessary conditions must be provided for the welfare, vitality, and active presence of retirees in cultural and social centers.”

Referring to the coincidence of Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) with the Month of Sha’ban, the Army Force chief commander said that the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei have reiterated that the Islamic Revolution is a movement towards achieving the global justice, so that maintaining hope, faith and national unity play a leading role in this regard.

Warning the enemy's cognitive warfare, he added that enemies are seeking to collapse the Islamic Establishment and disintegrate the country by creating despair and weakening religious and revolutionary beliefs, but the noble nation of Islamic Iran is standing against these conspiracies with vigilance and relying on past experiences.

The new equipment of the country’s Ground Force is based on four characteristics: "precision, range, networkability, and intelligence," and the use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and lasers, along with continuous tactical training, has significantly improved the ground force's level of readiness, the commander noted.

