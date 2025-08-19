Iran, Armenia ink 10 coop. documents to enhance ties

The 10 cooperation documents in the political, social, cultural, tourism, industrial, educational, road and urban development, art, and health fields were signed during a ceremony in Yerevan on Tuesday in the presence of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Also, a joint statement was signed between the Iranian president and the Armenian premier.

Pezeshkian was formally welcomed in Yerevan at the presidential palace on Tuesday by Pashinyan earlier today.

The welcoming ceremony began with the national anthems of both countries, followed by the introduction of delegations. After the protocol, Pezeshkian and Pashinyan began bilateral talks.

Pezeshkian arrived in Armenia on Monday at the head of a high-level delegation, marking the first stop of an official trip that will also take him to Belarus. His visit includes meetings with Armenia’s leadership, Iranian expatriates, and economic representatives, along with the signing of documents to expand cooperation.

Before his departure, the president said that strengthening ties with neighbors and allies is among Iran’s top priorities.

