What we know so far about Iran-US nuclear talks in Muscat?

Indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States are ongoing in Muscat, mediated by Oman.

The Iranian and US negotiating delegations are headed by Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Steve Witkoff, the US president’s special envoy. The talks are being mediated by Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

During the first and second phases of the talks, Araghchi and Witkoff each held separate meetings with Busaidi on Friday morning and afternoon.

Images published by the Oman News Agency show that Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, as well as Brad Cooper, Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), are present in the US delegation.

According to available reports, during the first phase of the talks, the Iranian and American sides conveyed their proposals and viewpoints to Oman’s foreign minister.

Following the first round of talks, Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement noting that the consultations focused on creating appropriate conditions for the resumption of diplomatic and technical negotiations, while emphasizing the importance of these talks in achieving lasting security and stability.

The statement added that Oman’s foreign minister reaffirmed his country’s commitment to continued support for dialogue and bridging differences between the parties, and expressed Oman’s readiness to cooperate with various partners to reach mutually agreed political solutions aligned with the intended objectives and expectations.

MNA