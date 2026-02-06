UN welcomes resumption of US-Iran talks

“The Secretary-General has consistently advocated for de-escalation and the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with the UN Charter,” Antonio Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, adding that all concerns can and should be addressed through peaceful dialogue, Anadolu Agency reported.

Guterres “is grateful to countries in the region for their efforts to help make these talks possible, and to Oman for hosting them,” he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told national Iranian TV after leading the Iranian negotiating team in nuclear and sanctions relief talks with a US delegation in Muscat earlier on Friday that the talks were "a good start," adding that the continuation of the talks depends on consultations with the respective capitals.

MNA