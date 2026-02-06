  1. Politics
Egyptian, UK top diplomat discuss regional developments

TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a telephone conversation with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on Friday regarding the latest developments in the region.

During the phone call, the two foreign ministers exchanged their views on reducing tensions in the region.

Abdelatty and Cooper emphasized the significance of coordinated regional and international efforts to attain stability in the region.

Egyptian foreign minister also stressed the importance of supporting the National Management Committee for Gaza and rapid deployment of an international stabilization force to monitor the ceasefire, the importance of quickly achieving a humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan, and the start of a comprehensive political process.

Abdelatty stressed the priority of establishing safe humanitarian routes and ensuring the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people.

The British foreign secretary, for her part, once again affirmed Egypt's unwavering support for respecting Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

