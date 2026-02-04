Iran's deterrence power has increased since 12-day war

Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces, made the remarks on a visit to a so-called underground missile town in the country on Wednesday.

"By upgrading ballistic missiles in all technical dimensions, Iran has been able to strengthen its deterrent power," the top Iranian general said.

He added that "we are ready for any action from the enemies."

"Also, after the 12-day war, we changed our military doctrine from defensive to offensive by adopting a policy of heterogeneous warfare and a crushing response to the enemies."

