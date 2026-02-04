  1. Politics
Feb 4, 2026, 11:11 PM

Top Iranian general:

Iran's deterrence power has increased since 12-day war

Iran's deterrence power has increased since 12-day war

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, says that "through upgrading ballistic missiles in all technical aspects, Iran has been able to strengthen its deterrence power."

Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces, made the remarks on a visit to a so-called underground missile town in the country on Wednesday. 

"By upgrading ballistic missiles in all technical dimensions, Iran has been able to strengthen its deterrent power," the top Iranian general said.

He added that "we are ready for any action from the enemies."

"Also, after the 12-day war, we changed our military doctrine from defensive to offensive by adopting a policy of heterogeneous warfare and a crushing response to the enemies."

MNA/6740067

News ID 241413

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News