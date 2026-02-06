US, Iran agree to more talks, source tells CNN

The US and Iran have agreed to hold follow-on discussions after consultations with their capitals following today’s indirect talks in Oman, an outcome cautiously viewed as a positive result by both sides, according to source familiar, The CNN reported.

The location for the next round of talks is not yet set in stone but is likely to be Oman, the source said.

In terms of timing, that also remains unclear right now, the source said. Some people involved in the talks believe that slowing down the pace could allow for more robust negotiations to take place, they said.

The White House did not respond when asked for comment.

Earlier, the top Iranian negotiator in the talks Foreign Minister Araghchi saidthat the indirect talks were a “good start” and will continue at another time.

MNA