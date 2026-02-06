Egypt supports Iran-US talks on nuclear issue in Muscat

In an official statement, Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that the Arab country backs the resumption of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States with the mediation of the Sultanate of Oman.

Cairo emphasized that this position was adopted within the framework of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's policies to support efforts to reduce tensions and achieve a peaceful and sustainable solution to the Iranian nuclear issue.

Egypt also emphasized that such an atmosphere could help achieve a lasting agreement in the shortest possible time and prevent the emergence of military tension in the region, a tension whose consequences would affect all countries in the region.

Egypt further stated that there is no military solution to the Iranian nuclear issue and that the only effective path to resolving this issue is through dialogue and negotiation.

Egypt also announced that it will continue to support regional and international efforts to reach an agreement and will work closely with regional countries in this regard.

In this statement, Egypt particularly appreciated the role of Qatar, Turkey, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan in supporting the negotiation process and reducing tensions, and expressed hope that these efforts would lead to tangible progress and strengthening regional stability and security.

Egypt also stressed the need to strengthen international efforts to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons in the region and called for advancing the goal of creating a West Asia free of nuclear weapons.

MNA/FNA1770376081850954995