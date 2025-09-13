Over 5k tons of goods transited via Mehran Border Terminal

Director General of Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization of Ilam Province Zahedin Cheshmeh Khavar stated that Mehran Border Terminal has witnessed the diversified transit of various types of domestic and foreign goods in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2025).

According to the available statistics, over 21,000 trucks transported non-oil goods in the transshipment sector (transportation of goods between two vehicles at the border), he said, and put the volume of goods transported in this sector at 470,276 tons.

Despite many problems facing ahead, the provincial organization managed to facilitate the customs processes, and improve the customs infrastructures with the proper management.

In addition to creating income for the province, this border terminal has managed to generate new employment opportunities for job seeking people and boom the economy of the province, especially in the road transportation sector, he added.

MA/6587497