Armenia has assured its soil not to be used against Iran: FM

Abbas Araghchi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of our country, stated after the summit between the leaders of Iran and Armenia: “Very serious and constructive negotiations were held between the two sides. We had detailed discussions on extensive economic cooperation, including trade, investment, and the implementation of technical and engineering projects. Also, cultural cooperation between the two countries, due to their deep and long-standing cultural ties, formed another part of the discussions of this meeting.”

He added: “Important discussions were also held in the field of transit and communication routes.” The Armenian side provided detailed explanations about the recent discussions in Washington and assured that it is aware of the red lines of the Islamic Republic of Iran and will always pay attention to them. Based on this assurance, Armenia will never allow any threat to Iran from its territory.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs concluded by saying: “It was agreed that the comprehensive document on strategic cooperation between the two countries will be finalized and signed in the near future.”

