Iran’s FM Araghchi meets his Armenian counterpart in Yerevan

During the meeting, the two top Iranian and Armenian foreign ministers exchanged their views on bilateral ties, and issues of the mutual interest.

The two foreign ministers pointed to the historical and strategic relations between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of developing a comprehensive strategic partnership document between Tehran and Yerevan and expanding interactions in the political, economic, and cultural fields.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on regional and international issues, stressing the importance of strengthening joint cooperation in the fields of transportation, trade, and cultural relations.

Pezeshkian was formally welcomed in Yerevan at the presidential palace on Tuesday by Pashinyan earlier today.

The welcoming ceremony began with the national anthems of both countries, followed by the introduction of delegations. After the protocol, Pezeshkian and Pashinyan began bilateral talks.

Pezeshkian arrived in Armenia on Monday at the head of a high-level delegation, marking the first stop of an official trip that will also take him to Belarus. His visit includes meetings with Armenia’s leadership, Iranian expatriates, and economic representatives, along with the signing of documents to expand cooperation.

Before his departure, the president said that strengthening ties with neighbors and allies is among Iran’s top priorities.

MA/6565341