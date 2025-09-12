Iran, Armenia emphasize expanding energy coop.

In a meeting held between CEO of National Iranian Oil Products, Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) Mohammad Sadegh Azimifar and Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan, the two sides emphasized the need for expanding energy cooperation and developing the trade of oil products between Iran and Armenia.

Armenian economy minister highlighted the significance of the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy, emphasizing Armenia’s interest in high-quality, competitive Iranian liquefied gas (LPG) as a foundation for long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation and a means to enhance the country’s energy security.

Papoyan underscored the importance of strengthening the economic partnership between Armenia and Iran as part of broader regional cooperation efforts.

During the meeting, the two sides explored further collaboration opportunities, including the expansion of trade in oil and oil products, development of LPG and natural gas supply infrastructure, joint investments in the energy sector, and the efficient use of regional transport and logistics hubs, such as the North-South corridor and the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative.

