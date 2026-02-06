South Pars gas output sets 9 production records

South Pars, which accounts for about 70 percent of Iran’s total gas production, is the country’s most important source of natural gas, a report by Tehran Times said on Friday.

While development of most phases has been completed, aside from Phase 11, additional output has been achieved through infill drilling, optimization of older phases and continued development work.

According to official data from Pars Oil and Gas Company, daily production of rich gas rose to 710, 712, 714 and then 716 million cubic meters during the winter of 2024.

The upward trend continued in 2025, with new records of 718, 722, 723 and 725 million cubic meters, before reaching a peak of 727 million cubic meters per day in February, the highest level in the field’s two decades of operation.

In total, daily production records have been broken nine times over the past two years, culminating in the latest peak output.

Over the past 15 months, 14 new wells have been drilled at South Pars, adding about 25 million cubic meters per day to Iran’s raw gas production. The wells include four infill wells and 10 development wells in phases 11, 13 and 14.

Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has said a further four infill wells are expected to come on stream by the end of the year, which would raise the total increase in output from South Pars to around 30 million cubic meters per day.

Higher production from the shared South Pars reservoir, which Iran jointly exploits with Qatar, is seen as critical for easing domestic gas imbalances, supplying power plants and ensuring continued operation of industrial sectors during periods of peak demand.

MNA