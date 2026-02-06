Azerbaijani president receives Iran defense minister in Baku

According to local Azeri media, during the meeting, the Azerbaijani president noted that President Pezeshkian’s official visit to Azerbaijan last year was successful and gave new impetus to the development of bilateral relations. Ilham Aliyev stressed that, amid ongoing wars and conflicts in many parts of the world, peace has already been established in the South Caucasus at Azerbaijan’s initiative, which is also important for Iran as a neighbor of both Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The president further said that Azerbaijan advocates peace and stability and is ready to contribute to reducing regional tensions, recalling that he had raised this issue during a recent telephone conversation with the Iranian president.

Aziz Nasirzadeh conveyed greetings from President Pezeshkian to Ilham Aliyev and highlighted Tehran’s attention to relations with Azerbaijan. The sides also discussed the current state of bilateral ties based on the principles of friendship and good neighborliness, as well as prospects for cooperation in the defense sphere.

